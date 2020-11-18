11 Pictures Of Princess Diana And Emma Corrin From "The Crown" That Are Honestly Hard To Tell Apart

The fourth season of The Crown just dropped on Netflix, and there's a ton of chatter about how much actor Emma Corrin looks like Princess Diana. Netflix

Season 4 of #TheCrown imho is the best yet. Emma Corrin has captured all the magic of shy Di. Prepare to fall in love with Princess Diana all over again. It only came out today and I’m on a deadline but that hasn’t stopped me from watching 5 episodes already.

Emma Corrin as Lady Diana is literally the best casting decision i’ve ever seen.

And honestly? When you compare images, it's a little unreal. Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix, Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

First, it needs to be said that The Crown's costumers need to win all the awards. Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix, Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

The show's attention to detail is really made clear when you compare its scenes to old photos of the royals. Des Willie, Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

But Corrin's incredible resemblance to the young Princess Diana just takes everything to a whole new level this season. Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix, Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

It's crazy. Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix, Kypros / Getty Images

I mean, this is a pitch-perfect re-creation of Charles and Diana's engagement photo. Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix, Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

actually made that face!) But Corrin also nails Diana's bashful demeanor during the engagement interview. (You know that clip from this scene that's become a meme ? Dianamade that face!) Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix, BBC

She just captures her essence — even in the smallest moments. Alex Bailey / Alex Bailey/Netflix, Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Like the demure way Diana dealt with the press (which earned her the nickname "Shy Di"). Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix, Jacob Sutton / Getty Images

And the way she smiled when she was with her sons. Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix, Tim Graham / Getty Images