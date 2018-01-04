BuzzFeed News

East Coast Digs Out After "Bomb Cyclone" Storm Dropped More Than A Foot Of Snow In Some Areas

At least three people were killed and more than 40,000 were left without power.

Last updated on January 5, 2018, at 8:21 a.m. ET

Posted on January 4, 2018, at 3:47 p.m. ET

The powerful nor&#x27;easter is seen off the US East Coast on Thursday afternoon.
NOAA

The powerful nor'easter is seen off the US East Coast on Thursday afternoon.

At least three people were killed and more than 40,000 left without electricity on Thursday as the first major snowstorm of 2018 pummeled the East Coast.

The so-called “bomb cyclone” dropped as much as 18 inches of snow from South Carolina to Maine and brought hurricane-force winds to some areas before subsiding on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

In North Carolina, three people died when, as result of the storm, vehicles ran off snow-covered roads, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

In addition, at least 17 exposure deaths from Texas to New England were attributed to the dangerously cold temperatures before the storm.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were reported in some places along the East Coast.

Here are some of the snowfall reports from the storm received so far as of 230 pm. Of course it is still snowing v… https://t.co/ZsOD0I4bW6
NWS Eastern Region @NWSEastern

Here are some of the snowfall reports from the storm received so far as of 230 pm. Of course it is still snowing v… https://t.co/ZsOD0I4bW6

Nearly 5,000 flights were cancelled due to the storm and New York City's JFK and La Guardia airports were shut down.

Mike Segar / Reuters
More than 45,000 people were reportedly without electricity.

LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds of disabled vehicles across #HamptonRoads, thousands without power. #Blizzard2018 https://t.co/8VA5j9ePog
The Virginian-Pilot @virginianpilot

LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds of disabled vehicles across #HamptonRoads, thousands without power. #Blizzard2018 https://t.co/8VA5j9ePog

The majority of those without power were in the Carolinas and Virginia, where approximately 31,000 households had no electricity. Some customers in Florida also lost power.

In New York City, Mayor Bill DeBlasio declared a state of emergency and urged people to stay off the roads. "Everyone should take this one very seriously,” he said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Emergency has been declared for New York City. This allows us to take necessary steps to protect t… https://t.co/daoEKa65C1
City of New York @nycgov

A Winter Weather Emergency has been declared for New York City. This allows us to take necessary steps to protect t… https://t.co/daoEKa65C1

The snow even managed to reach underground subway stations.

dripping with finesse #NY1Snow
Rajji Vikram @RajathNY1

dripping with finesse #NY1Snow

The storm appears to have set a new record for high water levels in Boston, and there were numerous reports of flooding and images posted on social media.

Look at this video outside our window of flooding in #Boston historic #FortPoint #Seaport neighborhood that is caus… https://t.co/DVhT1zaUyk
kelkelly @kelkelly

Look at this video outside our window of flooding in #Boston historic #FortPoint #Seaport neighborhood that is caus… https://t.co/DVhT1zaUyk

Pictures emerged on social media of the Massachusetts coast flooded by icy water. The National Weather Service said on Friday that while the worst of the flooding was over, it will "take time" for the flood waters to drain and that "bitterly cold temparatures" could mean left over water will freeze.

Revere, Beachmont area, thanks Sharyn Woodman
Terry Eliasen @TerryWBZ

Revere, Beachmont area, thanks Sharyn Woodman

And travel along New Jersey's southern coast was restricted:

A state of emergency declaration has been issued for Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean &amp; Monmouth Counties by the State via… https://t.co/N2ErwmJ9Ae
Atlantic County OEM @AtlCoOEM

A state of emergency declaration has been issued for Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean &amp; Monmouth Counties by the State via… https://t.co/N2ErwmJ9Ae

The city of Jackson, Mississippi issued a state of emergency over fears that the cold temperatures could impact the water system

Visible satellite imagery of the sun rising over a powerful nor'easter off the east coast this morning. Don't worry… https://t.co/XEMMVYgA8O
NWS Jackson MS @NWSJacksonMS

Visible satellite imagery of the sun rising over a powerful nor'easter off the east coast this morning. Don't worry… https://t.co/XEMMVYgA8O

