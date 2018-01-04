East Coast Digs Out After "Bomb Cyclone" Storm Dropped More Than A Foot Of Snow In Some Areas

At least three people were killed and more than 40,000 were left without power.

The powerful nor'easter is seen off the US East Coast on Thursday afternoon.

At least three people were killed and more than 40,000 left without electricity on Thursday as the first major snowstorm of 2018 pummeled the East Coast.

The so-called “bomb cyclone” dropped as much as 18 inches of snow from South Carolina to Maine and brought hurricane-force winds to some areas before subsiding on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

In North Carolina, three people died when, as result of the storm, vehicles ran off snow-covered roads, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

In addition, at least 17 exposure deaths from Texas to New England were attributed to the dangerously cold temperatures before the storm.