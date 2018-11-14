A Professor Was Suspended After Calling Campus Police On A Black Student Who Had Her Feet Up In Class
The university said Tuesday that the professor had been suspended pending an investigation.
A University of Texas at San Antonio professor has been suspended for the semester and two investigations are ongoing after the teacher reportedly called campus police on a black female student who had her feet up on a chair during a lecture, the school’s president confirmed in an email to students and faculty members Tuesday night.
A video of a student being escorted out of a UTSA classroom by campus police at the direction of her professor went viral earlier this week.
Neither the student nor the instructor have been officially identified by the university, but students identified the teacher as biology professor Anita Moss after the video was widely shared on social media. Moss didn’t return requests for comment.
“This professor stopped class entirely and stepped out to call the police just because one student had her feet up on the seat in front of her.”
The student who uploaded the video claimed that the professor had been upset in previous classes by students not paying attention.
The student in the video later identified herself on social media and said that she never violated the student code of conduct.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the student for comment.
She thanked her classmates for standing up for her and recording the incident.
Other students in the classroom posted on Twitter about the incident.
“We have a test Wednesday and instead of reviewing, our class was cancelled.”
As did others on social media.
The university said Tuesday that the professor had been suspended pending investigation.
UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in an email to students and faculty members Tuesday night that the university was conducting two investigations into the incident and said that Moss’s classes would be taught by another professor for the rest of the semester.
“The student involved in the incident has been welcomed back to class and offered support services. Once the two investigations are complete next week, appropriate administrative action will be determined,” he said.
The school’s president said that the “classroom incident” shows UTSA has “issues that extend far beyond the events of [Monday].”
“The reactions expressed through social media, emails, phone calls and group meetings I’ve attended confirm that feelings of marginalization on the part of some students — especially our African American students — are real and profound,” he said.
“The bottom line: regardless of the final outcomes regarding [Monday’s] incident, we have an obligation as an institution to take a hard look at our campus climate— especially for students of color — and enact systemic change to make UTSA a more inclusive campus.”
