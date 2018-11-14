A Professor Was Suspended After Calling Campus Police On A Black Student Who Had Her Feet Up In Class

The university said Tuesday that the professor had been suspended pending an investigation.

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor has been suspended for the semester and two investigations are ongoing after the teacher reportedly called campus police on a black female student who had her feet up on a chair during a lecture, the school’s president confirmed in an email to students and faculty members Tuesday night. A video of a student being escorted out of a UTSA classroom by campus police at the direction of her professor went viral earlier this week.

So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil 😬 https://t.co/spq0ShXiFU

Neither the student nor the instructor have been officially identified by the university, but students identified the teacher as biology professor Anita Moss after the video was widely shared on social media. Moss didn’t return requests for comment. “This professor stopped class entirely and stepped out to call the police just because one student had her feet up on the seat in front of her.”

This professor stopped class entirely and stepped out to call the police just because one student had her feet up on a seat in front of her. Mind you she wasn't talking or interrupting lecture

The student who uploaded the video claimed that the professor had been upset in previous classes by students not paying attention.

The class before this professor went on a whole tirade about how uncivil we all were because a few students were on their phone or not paying attention, cutting lecture time for the rest of us because her ego was bruised

As upset as I am that my professor decided to throw a temper tantrum the lecture before an exam and cancel class, I'm even more outraged that she would decide to single out and humiliate a student just to flex her authority in a destructive manner

I chose to attend this university because of it's welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, and today's events genuinely make me concerned for not only my fellow students, but any future roadrunners that may choose to attend this institution in the future

@UTSA you need to answer for this, because I know we as a university are better than this

The student in the video later identified herself on social media and said that she never violated the student code of conduct.

This is me in Anita Moss’ 2053 Bio classroom. Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers, I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once. A police report is being filed atm, this is just the beginning. Thanks for your support! https://t.co/YUZGmwgFa7

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the student for comment. She thanked her classmates for standing up for her and recording the incident.

I seriously can’t thank my class enough for this ♥️ they literally stood up for me after I was escorted out by 3 officers and called her out for being disruptive to them as well this whole semester. Completely overwhelmed and thankful rn

Other students in the classroom posted on Twitter about the incident.

this lady called campus security on a student because her feet were up on the seat. @FavoritePaigeee

“We have a test Wednesday and instead of reviewing, our class was cancelled.”

This is my A&P class. All of this happened for something so minuscule. We have a test Wednesday and instead of reviewing, our class was cancelled. https://t.co/ijGoGvg8Dd

Y’all I’m not even kidding when I tell you there is a white girl that ALWAYS and I mean always puts her foot up in this women’s lecture that I’m in and she has never said one word to her. I’m not one to bring up race but Anita Moss has got to go. @UTSA this is unacceptable. https://t.co/YF41FAd6LT

As did others on social media.

The fact that a professor would have a student removed from class when she clearly isn’t being a disruption to the learning environment or her (lack of) lecturing is COMPLETELY unjustified. @UTSA y’all need to do better. This professor needs to be handled accordingly. https://t.co/uWJ98xkDnm

@UTSA @dezurray @luislongoria59 @ApurvaYRawal @aj15lopez We’re waiting to hear the outcome and a genuine apology as appropriate . Putting feet up is not a crime nor a distraction to anyone.

The university said Tuesday that the professor had been suspended pending investigation.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in an email to students and faculty members Tuesday night that the university was conducting two investigations into the incident and said that Moss’s classes would be taught by another professor for the rest of the semester. “The student involved in the incident has been welcomed back to class and offered support services. Once the two investigations are complete next week, appropriate administrative action will be determined,” he said. The school’s president said that the “classroom incident” shows UTSA has “issues that extend far beyond the events of [Monday].”

