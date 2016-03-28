Suspected U.S. Capitol Gunman Claimed To Be "True Prophet Of God"

The gunman shot by police on Monday was the same man arrested last year for disrupting a Congressional hearing.

The man who allegedly pulled a gun inside the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Monday, prompting an officer to shoot him, was identified by police as Larry R. Dawson, of Antioch, Tennessee.

The 66-year-old was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition Monday night after allegedly drawing his weapon at the Visitor Center screening area.

At a news conference, authorities said Dawson "frequented the [Capitol] grounds before" and "is known to us."

The suspect was previously arrested at Capitol Hill in October 2015 after interrupting the House chamber and shouting, "I am a prophet of God." He also allegedly resisted arrest as an officer tried to remove him from the chamber.