Nintendo Straight-Up Murdered Luigi In The New "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" Trailer

RIP Luigi.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

Posted on August 8, 2018, at 3:41 p.m. ET

ICYMI, there's a new Super Smash Bros. game coming out for the Nintendo Switch in December, and it looks pretty flipping sweet.

Nintendo of America

HOWEVER, the latest sneak peek trailer of the game has left fans absolutely rattled.

You know Luigi? Brother of Mario, hunter of ghosts, mean mugger of go-karting?

Tap to play GIF
Nintendo of America

HE GETS STRAIGHT-UP MURDERED.

Despite all of the #SmashBrosDirect reveals for #SmashBrosUltimate, the biggest surprise for me was seeing LUIGI'S COLD, LIFELESS CORPSE IN AN OFFICIAL NINTENDO VIDEO. https://t.co/7R2hZFCIQ1
Ben B. Singer @BenBSinger

Despite all of the #SmashBrosDirect reveals for #SmashBrosUltimate, the biggest surprise for me was seeing LUIGI'S COLD, LIFELESS CORPSE IN AN OFFICIAL NINTENDO VIDEO. https://t.co/7R2hZFCIQ1

You think I'm exaggerating?

RIP Luigi (1983-2018) https://t.co/0HNZx9Qacx
Kotaku @Kotaku

RIP Luigi (1983-2018) https://t.co/0HNZx9Qacx

The Grim Reaper SEVERS LUIGI'S SOUL FROM HIS BODY.

I can't believe that Luigi got killed while he was literally scared to Death
Nibel @Nibellion

I can't believe that Luigi got killed while he was literally scared to Death

😰

Are we gonna ignore the fact that Luigi got murdered in cold blood and is literally staring at his lifeless corpse as a ghost? https://t.co/kzCHAZDI1G
Masahiro Sakurai @Nin_SmashBros

Are we gonna ignore the fact that Luigi got murdered in cold blood and is literally staring at his lifeless corpse as a ghost? https://t.co/kzCHAZDI1G

Someone at Nintendo had to look over and approve that animation reveal. They had to look and say "Yes, this high-definition dead Luigi meets Nintendo's quality standards."
SHSL Pullahoko @pullahoko

Someone at Nintendo had to look over and approve that animation reveal. They had to look and say "Yes, this high-definition dead Luigi meets Nintendo's quality standards."

Fans were not prepared.

REACT: LUIGI DIES - #SMASHBROSDIRECT (WE LEGIT CRIED SO HARD)
Plainrock124 @plainrocktweets

REACT: LUIGI DIES - #SMASHBROSDIRECT (WE LEGIT CRIED SO HARD)

since luigi died maybe we can contact his spirit with one of those luigi boards ive been hearing so much about
PEN @yopenbo

since luigi died maybe we can contact his spirit with one of those luigi boards ive been hearing so much about

Me when they killed Luigi during the #SmashBrosDirect
rach 💘 @enchantdlocket

Me when they killed Luigi during the #SmashBrosDirect

If Luigi can die none of us are safe
Jason Steele @FilmCow

If Luigi can die none of us are safe

And yes, sure, this was all a setup to introduce two characters from Castlevania that will be in the game, but WAS IT REALLY NECESSARY TO KILL LUIGI?!?

Nintendo of America
That #SmashBrosDirect was all well and good, but let's not forget the consequences of our joy 💚 RIP Luigi 💚 💚 1983 - 2018 💚 https://t.co/RWwlpenePS
Ryan Blanchard @ThatRyanB

That #SmashBrosDirect was all well and good, but let's not forget the consequences of our joy 💚 RIP Luigi 💚 💚 1983 - 2018 💚 https://t.co/RWwlpenePS

If you think all these new characters came without a cost... think again. You will be missed, Luigi
The Yetee ✨ @theyetee

If you think all these new characters came without a cost... think again. You will be missed, Luigi

when the nintendo direct hype settles and you realize Luigi is actually dead
Omni @InfernoOmni

when the nintendo direct hype settles and you realize Luigi is actually dead

As a few people pointed out, Luigi hasn't been having the best year.

First he gets possessed by a tennis racket in Mario Tennis Aces, then he literally gets his soul ripped out of him in Smash. Nintendo has been putting Luigi through hell this year https://t.co/Idv6ISOCXy
Typing of the Red @Jiikae

First he gets possessed by a tennis racket in Mario Tennis Aces, then he literally gets his soul ripped out of him in Smash. Nintendo has been putting Luigi through hell this year https://t.co/Idv6ISOCXy

could u imagine being Luigi and the scariest thing you’d ever seen in your life was like… a Boo... and then this shit happens https://t.co/Q4a5xshiVA
Chevy Ray @ChevyRay

could u imagine being Luigi and the scariest thing you’d ever seen in your life was like… a Boo... and then this shit happens https://t.co/Q4a5xshiVA

People were so concerned, Nintendo actually released a statement via Twitter saying that Luigi's okay!

Luigi is okay
Nintendo UK VS @NintendoUKVS

Luigi is okay

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Nintendo for additional comment.

But some people remain unconvinced.

are u sure? he looks pretty dead https://t.co/fzL240Hh6f
Nicole Carpenter @sweetpotatoes

are u sure? he looks pretty dead https://t.co/fzL240Hh6f

No sale. Put Luigi on camera with a clock and today's paper or we'll have to assume the horrible things we saw were true. https://t.co/3MCjxB2czx
Pickle Entertainment Richard @Teganilly

No sale. Put Luigi on camera with a clock and today's paper or we'll have to assume the horrible things we saw were true. https://t.co/3MCjxB2czx

Plus, Luigi doesn't look very good in the official art on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate website...

Nintendo of America

RIP (?) Luigi (1983–2018).

Tap to play GIF
Nintendo of America
