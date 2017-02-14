Stephen Miller's Liberal Family Is Publicly Wrestling With His Role In The Trump Administration

Some of Stephen Miller's family members have a problem with the Trump administration as well as their relative's role in it, and have been making their feelings known on their personal Facebook pages.

"With all familial affection, I wish Stephen career success and personal happiness, however I cannot endorse his political preferences," Miller's uncle David S. Glosser wrote in a lengthy comment on the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, newspaper Tribune-Democrat's Facebook page in November, in response to a story about Miller's roots in the area. Stephen's mother, Miriam (Glosser) Miller, who is David's sister, grew up in Johnstown with her family.

"The Glosser family escaped Europe as dirt poor immigrants, joined the community, built businesses, and honestly sold goods to their fellow Johnstowners," Glosser wrote. "My nephew and I must both reflect long and hard on one awful truth. If in the early 20th century the USA had built a wall against poor desperate ignorant immigrants of a different religion, like the Glossers, all of us would have gone up the crematoria chimneys with the other six million kinsmen whom we can never know."