A Woman Delivered A Speech To Students At NASA Wearing A Sequined Dress Because Girls Wanted To See A "Sparkly" Scientist

A scientist's tweet about wearing a sparkly dress while delivering a talk to students at NASA has inspired women online.



Rita J. King, a futurist and executive vice president for business development and co-director of Science House, shared a picture of the sequined dress she wore.



(A futurist is a type of scientist who analyzes trends, probability, data from the past and present, and a multitude of other information to postulate potential futures — and what actions to take to obtain the best possible outcome.)



When she delivered the speech on Nov. 19, 2011, King was a futurist at the National Institute of Aerospace, NASA's think tank in Langley, Virginia. Her talk was part of a TEDxYOUTH NASA event for students.



King told BuzzFeed News that one of the coordinators reached out to her before the day with an unusual request.



"A group of girls had written a letter requesting that I wear something sparkly for the event because they wanted to believe that scientists could be sparkly," she said. "They wanted to see a 'sparkling geek.'"



King said she wouldn't normally speak at NASA wearing sequins, but she thought it was an important request.

"I found the sparkliest dress I could," she said. "I wanted to show them I heard them."

Cleaning out my closet, I came across this gown and remembered the little girls who sent me a letter and asked me to wear something sparkly for a talk I gave at NASA so they could believe that scientists could also be sparkly.

King's tweet resonated with lots of people and prompted discussions about so-called "girly" clothing in professional spaces where women are in the minority.



"Why should we have to chose between being a scientist and being sparkly?"

"Let's keep breaking that idea."