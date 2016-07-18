BuzzFeed News

Here's Full Video Of Stephen Colbert Crashing RNC Stage Dressed As "Hunger Games" Character

The Late Show host dressed as the Hunger Games character and mocked Donald Trump before being escorted offstage by security.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

Last updated on July 19, 2016, at 3:51 p.m. ET

Posted on July 18, 2016, at 12:18 p.m. ET

Stephen Colbert crashed the stage at the Republican National Convention Sunday night dressed as Caesar Flickerman from The Hunger Games.

At the center of power at the RNC
Stephen Colbert @StephenAtHome

At the center of power at the RNC

A part of the magical moment was captured by Cassandra Fairbanks and posted to Twitter. (Fairbanks' video was uploaded without her permission and without credit to YouTube on Sunday night by a third party and has been viewed more than 4 million times.)

Colbert just hijacked the #RNCinCLE stage 😂😂😂
Cassandra Fairbanks @CassandraRules

Colbert just hijacked the #RNCinCLE stage 😂😂😂

After being deposited back on the convention floor, Colbert appeared to be filming with a camera crew, so there was hope we might get to see a full version of his antics.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

AND ON MONDAY NIGHT, THE FULL VIDEO WAS REVEALED IN ALL ITS SPLENDOR AND GLORY

We see Colbert, as Flickerman, and his pet weasel Caligula arrive outside the RNC.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via youtube.com

He leads the audience around the convention floor.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via youtube.com

Greeting some other members of the media as he goes.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via youtube.com

BUT THEN he makes his way to the stage.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via youtube.com
After some brief, hilarious, remarks, Colbert grabs the official convention gavel and performs his unofficial duty.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via youtube.com

(Fortunately, he gets a good whack in before security shows up.)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via youtube.com

What a time to be alive.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via youtube.com

May the odds be ever in your favor, America!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
"The Hunger Games" / Lionsgate

UPDATE

This post originally contained a link to a version of the video that had been uploaded without the permission of its creator.

CORRECTION

Stephen Colbert hosts The Late Show on CBS. An earlier version of this article misstated the name of the show.

