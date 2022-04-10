A Florida Teen Was Killed As He And Another Teen Took Turns Shooting Each Other While Wearing Body Armor, Police Said

A 16-year-old was killed as he and another teen took turns firing guns at each other while wearing body armor, according to police in Florida.

The shooter and another teen have been arrested in connection with the death.

Joshua Vining and Colton Whitler, both 17, were arrested Thursday, the Belleview Police Department said in a press release posted to Facebook. Vining was arrested on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, and Whitler was arrested on providing false information to law enforcement. Both teens are being charged as adults, police said.

Police said that they received a call about a shooting around 7 p.m. on April 3. When they arrived at the home, they found Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. had been shot inside. He was taken to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

"Over the last several days, BPD lead detective Sergeant Michael Miley investigated this case, and discovered evidence to prove that Vining shot and killed Broad," the police department said in a statement.

"Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor. Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck. Whitler, who was initially interviewed as a witness to the shooting, misled officials with inaccurate information about what took place and who shot Broad."

According to affidavits obtained by Click Orlando, the shooting was captured on a cellphone video by an 18-year-old who was also at the home at the time. The video reportedly showed Vining holding a bulletproof vest and a 9mm gun up to the camera and asking if they "had ever seen anyone get shot with a bulletproof vest on."

At one point in the video, Vining shoots Broad, who is wearing the vest. According to the affidavits, Broad then nods, and Vining goes on to shoot him four more times, Click Orlando reported.