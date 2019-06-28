The Second Debate Night, Of The Democrats' First Debate, Is Tonight! (495 Days Until The Election.)

Welcome everyone to night two (2) of the first Democratic debate for president, we are BuzzFeed News and we’ll be here with you all evening with the night’s biggest moments.

Ten candidates are on stage tonight in Miami. Here’s who they are. It begins at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Just because it’s night two doesn’t mean it’s the B-team. Tonight’s debate features frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden, and major contenders such as Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Expect Biden to be the focus. He’s been at the top of polls and has a giant target on his back: A huge part of his appeal is the idea that many voters see him as the candidate most likely to beat President Trump.

The dynamics are interesting: Biden and Sanders represent the old guard of the Democratic party, though they are ideologically different. Buttigieg and Harris are seen as the future.