A California Man Who Wore A KKK Hood As A Coronavirus Mask At A Grocery Store Won't Face Charges

A man who wore a Ku Klux Klan hood instead of a mask while grocery shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic will not face charges, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The man was pictured wearing the hood at a Vons store in Santee, California, on May 2.

The images went viral, and following public outrage on social media, the sheriff's department released a statement on May 4 that they would be investigating the incident.

On Monday, Sheriff William D. Gore said that after reviewing the evidence, police could not find sufficient evidence to charge the individual with a crime, citing the man's right to free speech.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has said that '[s]peech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express the thought that we hate,'" the sheriff said in Monday's statement.

The department confirmed that they "interrogated" the hood-wearer, but did not publicly identify the man and declined to provide any information about him to BuzzFeed News.



"The man expressed frustration with the coronavirus and having people tell him what he can and cannot do. He said that wearing the hood was not intended to be a racial statement. In summary, he said, 'It was a mask and it was stupid.'"