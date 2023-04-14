Samantha Markle Filed A New Defamation Claim Against Her Half-Sister Meghan For Statements Made In Her Netflix Docuseries

A key issue with Markle’s claims in the original complaint was that she did not accurately quote the Oprah interview. In fact, the way she described the claims in the lawsuit was substantially different from what Meghan actually said — hence, Honeywell giving Markle and her lawyers the opportunity to correct the complaint and refile. The other claims from the interview, the judge said, were Meghan’s personal opinions and therefore not defamatory.

In the amended complaint, Markle claims Meghan defamed her when she told Oprah that she “grew up as an only child,” and answered in the negative when asked if she and her half sister were close. The statements, she says, were not “the mere opinion of an individual” but “weapon[s] to discredit and injure the reputation and pecuniary interests of [Markle].” She says Meghan’s claim that the last time she saw Markle was “18, 19 years ago, and before that, ten years before that” was false and “ignored the multitude of phone conversations Meghan and [Markle] had enjoyed throughout the years.” The amended complaint also alleges that Meghan defamed her sister by implying she was cashing in on their relationship when she said, “[Markle] changed her last name back to Markle … only when I started dating Harry. And so, I think that says enough.”

“It is of importance that, rather than interpreting each word said, or each false set of words, it is important to look at the whole effect, of all that was said in the interview together … the context of these statements by Meghan was that [Markle] was falsely portraying that she was Meghan’s sister; all so that [Markle] could gain wealth and fame pretending she was Meghan’s true sister,” the complaint states.

The amended complaint focuses not just on what Meghan said when interviewed for the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, but all of the statements made about Markle in the program, because it was coproduced by the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions. Markle claims that “all the statements were ultimately approved by and published by Meghan.” (It’s worth noting that Markle incorrectly identifies the other company behind Harry & Meghan as Blackwell & Ruth when in fact the series was created by Story Syndicate.)

“The series is disparaging and hurtful on its own; and the statements when taken individually or collectively, weave a narrative of lies that Meghan hides behind in an attempt to bolster her own false ‘rags-to-riches’ while actually discrediting her sister calling her a liar and ‘fame seeker,’ and far worse, going so far as to publish statements which imply or state that [Markle] is racist,” the complaint states.