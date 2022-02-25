From A False Story About The Queen's Death To Harry's Libel Lawsuit, The Royal Family Really Went Through It This Week

Following the hearing and the public backlash, the Sussexes did not release any statements of clarification or explanation about the possible holes in their claims — a sharp difference from their fiery response to the news being made public.

Instead, on Thursday, Harry filed a lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday for libel.

(Meghan recently won a multiyear lawsuit on appeal against the same publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, for printing excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her estranged father.)

A source with knowledge of Harry’s lawsuit confirmed to me that the duke is suing because of the story linked above, which happens to have been written by the same reporter who broke the news of his legal challenge to the UK government. An ANL spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to me; it looks like both sides plan to stay silent until ANL files a response and the legal documents are made public.



And yet, I wouldn’t agree that this has been a silent week for the Sussexes. Obviously, a story claiming that you’re dead is very different from a story claiming that you have attempted to cover up information, but the contrast between the two royal responses to each story, I believe, give us a look at things to come as the Sussexes continue to carve out a path away from the workings of the royal family. Perhaps it’s a result of, as they said to Oprah, “being silenced” for so many years, but Harry and Meghan seem to want to defend themselves from the press, particularly the UK press, in what seems like a Sisyphean campaign. Their strategy appears to reject the royal dictum that responding to a story will give the piece and its claims even more attention.

My grandmother used to say something that I think is relevant to all of this: “Never wrestle with a pig. It only gets you dirty and amuses the pig.” In this metaphor, alas, I and other members of the press are the pigs. What do you think? Is it better to stay above the fray, even when a story that is either untrue or insulting (or both!) circulates worldwide? Or is it better to fight back, even though past experience (in this example, Meghan’s lawsuit against ANL) shows that it will not change the way these media outlets cover you?

