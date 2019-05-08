 Skip To Content
Harry And Meghan Shunned Royal Tradition In Unveiling Their Baby To The World

The media circus of the hospital departure is A LOT.

By Ellie Hall

Posted on May 8, 2019, at 4:34 p.m. ET

As you've probably heard, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have a newborn son.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

For the past 30 years, it's been a tradition for royals to pose for photos as they leave the hospital with their newborn.

John Redman / AP, Afp / AFP / Getty Images

Well, Harry and Meghan broke with tradition during their introduction Wednesday of little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

We know Harry and Meghan value their privacy. Before she gave birth, they said they were looking forward to "an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images

So it makes sense they invited just a small group of reporters to a short "media moment" on Wednesday with their new family of three at Windsor Castle.

"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy" Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduce their new baby son to the world

Why? Well, remember this photo of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, leaving the hospital with Prince George in 2013?

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

This is what it looked like from their point of view.

Steve Parsons - Pa Images / Getty Images

Cameras and people everywhere.

Carl Court / AFP / Getty Images

People hanging out of windows to catch a glimpse of the young royals.

Yui Mok - Pa Images / Getty Images

Literally filling up the street (which had to be closed for this very reason).

Lewis Whyld - Pa Images / Getty Images

People and cameras surrounding their car as they drove home.

Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

"Well, sure," you might think. "Prince George is going to be king one day! No other royal baby got that much attention."

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Let's fast-forward to 2015, when Princess Charlotte was born and Kate left the hospital THE SAME DAY SHE GAVE BIRTH.

Leon Neal / AFP / Getty Images

Here's the first thing they saw when they left the hospital.

Tim Ireland / AP

And waiting for them at the other end of the street.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Being held back by police officers.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And Prince Louis? The third child? Who was born last year and left the hospital with his parents seven hours later?

Dominic Lipinski / AP

The same crowds of people lining the street and photographers waiting on ladders for that perfect exit shot.

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

The same police and barricades keeping everyone out of the streets.

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

The same cheering fans taking photos on their cellphones.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

You can't blame Harry and Meghan for wanting to skip all that, TBH.

Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images

Congratulations on the new baby! And thanks for letting the world see little Archie at all.

Dominic Lipinski / AP


