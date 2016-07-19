BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Two Guys Made A Tampon Joke On Stage At The RNC

news

Two Guys Made A Tampon Joke On Stage At The RNC

Pretty sure this is a first.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 18, 2016, at 9:49 p.m. ET

Here are US Marine Corps veterans and former security contractors John Tiegen and Mark Geist, who survived the Benghazi attacks. They spoke at the first day of the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

During their speech, where they rehashed their experience in the attack and placed responsibility on Hillary Clinton, Tiegen described a moment where Geist was injured.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Republican National Convention Livestream / Via youtube.com

And then...this happened.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Republican National Convention Livestream / Via youtube.com

Understandably, people were a little surprised.

Tampon joke at #RNCinCLE ?
Jim Roberts @nycjim

Tampon joke at #RNCinCLE ?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A bit confused.

I'm not a professional historian, but I think this is the first national political convention in American history to feature a tampon joke
The Discourse Lover @Trillburne

I'm not a professional historian, but I think this is the first national political convention in American history to feature a tampon joke

Reply Retweet Favorite

Slightly offended.

How do you know you are watching the #gopconvention ? Two white dudes talking about death, terrorism &amp;still manage to work in a tampon joke.
Lizz Brown @lizzzbrown

How do you know you are watching the #gopconvention ? Two white dudes talking about death, terrorism &amp;still manage to work in a tampon joke.

Reply Retweet Favorite

2016, everyone.

If you had first use of the word "tampon" at 38 minutes into the #GOPConvention, congrats! #GOPinCLE
Joel Bergen @j_bergen

If you had first use of the word "tampon" at 38 minutes into the #GOPConvention, congrats! #GOPinCLE

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT