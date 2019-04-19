Officials Say 10-Year-Old Raniya Wright Died Of Natural Causes After A Classroom Fight

South Carolina officials said Friday that a 10-year-old girl who collapsed after a classroom fight died of natural causes and that no criminal charges will be filed as a result.



Raniya Wright died in a Charleston hospital on March 27, two days after collapsing following an altercation with another fifth-grade student at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, South Carolina. Her mother, Ashley Wright, posted on Facebook that her daughter was being bullied by her attacker, who has reportedly returned to school following a brief suspension.



Duffie Stone, the solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit in South Carolina, told reporters that Raniya died of a previously undetected congenital condition known as arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, a tangling of the arteries and veins that is often not diagnosed until adulthood. The pressure caused by the tangling can lead to a rupture, and if the AVM is located in the brain, the rupture can cause hemorrhaging and death. Stone said Raniya had been complaining of headaches in the weeks before she died.



“The fight did not contribute to her death," Stone said. "There was no evidence of trauma either inside or outside the body to indicate that a fight of any magnitude contributed to this. There were no bruises, no cuts, no scrapes, no busted lips, no black eyes. Internally, the tissue that was tested also did not show any other trauma. The only trauma was limited in scope to the rupture that took place in the brain.”



Following the press conference, Ashley Wright told reporters she was not aware of any birth defects or conditions in her child until after she was hospitalized.