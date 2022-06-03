Here's What Members Of The Royal Family Wore To The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Remembrance Service

The Queen might not have been there, but everyone else brought their fashion A game.

By

The Platinum Jubilee National Service of Remembrance was held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday to honor the Queen's 70 years on the British throne. The 96-year-old Queen was unable to be there after experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's Jubilee events. But here are the members of the extended royal family who did attend the event — and what they wore.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Karwai Tang / WireImage

ROYAL CONNECTION: Charles is the future king, the eldest son of the Queen. Camilla is his wife.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Karwai Tang / WireImage

ROYAL CONNECTION: William is a future king, the son of Prince Charles, and grandson to the Queen. Catherine (born Kate Middleton) is his wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Samir Hussein / WireImage,

ROYAL CONNECTION: Harry is sixth in line to the throne, the son of Prince Charles, and a grandson of the Queen. Meghan (aka Meghan Markle) is his wife.

Princess Beatrice of York

Samir Hussein / WireImage,

ROYAL CONNECTION: Beatrice is 10th in line to the throne, a daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and granddaughter to the Queen.

Princess Eugenie of York

Antony Jones / Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Eugenie is 12th in line to the throne, a daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and granddaughter of the Queen.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Dominic Lipinski - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Edward is the Queen's youngest son and is 14th in line to the throne.

James, Viscount Severn

Dominic Lipinski - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: James is the son of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and grandson to the Queen. He is 15th in line to the throne.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Lady Louise Windsor

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Sophie is the wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (married 22 years). Louise is their daughter and granddaughter to the Queen. She is 16th in line to the throne.

Anne, Princess Royal

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Anne is the Queen's only daughter and is 17th in line to the throne.

Peter Phillips

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Peter is the son of Princess Anne and grandson to the Queen. He is 18th in line to the throne.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Karwai Tang / WireImage

ROYAL CONNECTION: Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter to the Queen. She is 21st in line to the throne. Mike is her husband of 10 years.


David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and Charles, Viscount Linley

Karwai Tang / WireImage

ROYAL CONNECTION: David is the son of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, and is 25th in line to the throne. Charles is his son and is 26th in line to the throne.

Lady Sarah Chatto and Arthur Chatto

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Sarah is the daughter of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, and is 28th in line to the throne. Arthur is her youngest son and is 30th in line to the throne.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester

Aaron Chown - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Richard is the Queen's first cousin and is 31st in line to the throne. Alice (formerly Lady Alice Montagu Douglas Scott) is his wife.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Edward is the Queen's first cousin and is 41st in line to the throne. Alexandra is the Queen's first cousin and is 57th in line to the throne.

Lady Helen Taylor and Tim Taylor

Karwai Tang / WireImage

ROYAL CONNECTION: Helen is the daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and is 47th in line to the throne.

Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

ROYAL CONNECTION: Michael is the Queen's first cousin and is 52nd in line to the throne. Princess Michael (formerly Baroness Marie-Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz) is his wife.

Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman

Karwai Tang / WireImage

ROYAL CONNECTION: Frederick is the son of Prince Michael of Kent (the Queen's first cousin) and is 53rd in line to the throne.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston

Karwai Tang / WireImage

ROYAL CONNECTION: Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent (the Queen's first cousin) and is 56th in line to the throne.