The Queen Had Tea With Paddington Bear In A Special Platinum Jubilee Video

The video had a particularly special moment of the Queen poking fun at her habit of carrying a handbag with her wherever she goes. After Paddington ruins the food brought for tea, he offers her a marmalade sandwich, to which the Queen responds by pulling a marmalade sandwich out of her purse and confiding to him: "I keep mine in here, for later."



A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Telegraph, "Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch."

“There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss," the spokesperson said.