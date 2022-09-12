Here’s Everything That’s Happening Leading Up To Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Meanwhile, King Charles III and the Queen Consort (aka Queen Camilla) will travel via air from Edinburgh to Northern Ireland to receive condolences from its leaders on the death of his mother. They will begin at Hillsborough Castle. The King will meet with the secretary of state for Northern Ireland and party leaders and receive a message of condolence led by the speaker of the assembly. The King will then deliver a message. He and the Queen Consort will then attend a service of prayer and reflection at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast before flying from Belfast to London.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

At an unspecified time in the afternoon, the Queen’s coffin will process from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster (aka the Houses of Parliament) via gun carriage. The procession will pass through the Queen’s Gardens, the Mall, the Horse Guards, the Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square, and New Palace Yard. Here’s the official guide and map. The King will lead the procession behind the gun carriage. Other members of the royal family are expected to participate as well.

When the Queen’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, there will be a short service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury attended by the King and members of the royal family.

After the service, the official lying in state will begin. (Here’s the UK government’s official guide to that.)

Thursday, Sept. 15

The Queen’s closed coffin will be lying in state in Westminster Hall for all 24 hours of the day.

Friday, Sept. 16

The Queen’s closed coffin will be lying in state in Westminster Hall for all 24 hours of the day.

The King and Queen Consort will visit Wales. Details about this trip have yet to be released.

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Queen’s closed coffin will be lying in state in Westminster Hall for all 24 hours of the day.

Sunday, Sept. 18

The Queen’s closed coffin will be lying in state in Westminster Hall for all 24 hours of the day.

Monday, Sept. 19

The Queen’s coffin will travel via gun carriage from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral will take place.

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will travel in a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. It will then travel to Windsor. When it arrives, the state hearse will travel to St. George’s Chapel.

The Queen’s coffin will be buried in St. George’s Chapel.