All The Presidents, Monarchs, And World Leaders At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Politicians and royalty from around the globe gathered in London for the Queen's state funeral.

By
Ellie Hall
by Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

and
Kelsey Weekman
by Kelsey Weekman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Note: This post will continue to be updated as photos from the state funeral are published on wire services.

Jack Hill / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried down the aisle of Westminster Abbey at the Queen's state funeral.

World leaders, politicians, and royalty from around the globe gathered in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The monarch, who reigned for 70 years, died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

The state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey with all due pomp and circumstance, followed by a procession through the streets, lined with hundreds of thousands of people.

Britain invited representatives from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations, according to Reuters. Among the countries not invited were Syria, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.

Due to the sheer number of world leaders invited, not all of them were photographed at the funeral itself — BuzzFeed News has also included photos of these public figures signing a book of condolence, at the Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, or meeting with members of the royal family before the funeral.

Here are the leaders who attended:

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Geoff Pugh / Getty Images

Many dignitaries arrived at the funeral via shuttle bus in accordance with UK government guidance, but the Bidens arrived in a large motorcade.

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford

Phil Noble / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Geoff Pugh / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Juan Carlos I, former king of Spain

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

King Letsie III of Lesotho

Sarah Meyssonnier / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Netherlands' Princess Beatrix, King Willem-Alexander, and Queen Máxima

Ben Stansall / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh

Jonathan Hordle / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik

John Sibley / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

John Sibley / Pool / AFP via Getty Images


Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Trinidad and Tobago's President Paula-Mae Weekes

Chip Somodevilla / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former UK prime minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha Cameron

Dominic Lipinski / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

Phil Noble / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

President Sandra Mason of Barbados

Jonathan Hordle / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

John Sibley / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei, with Prince Abdul Mateen

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and his wife, Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein

John Sibley / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President of Kurdistan Region, Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

Gareth Cattermole / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

Chip Somodevilla / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and his wife Linda Ramkalawan

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Solomon Islands Governor-General David Vunagi

David Parry / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Maltese President George Vella and first lady Miriam Vella

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Higgins

Peter Byrne / PA Images via Getty Images

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Jonathan Hordle / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Jonathan Hordle / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog

Geoff Pugh / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Dame Froyla Tzalam, governor-general of Belize

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Former British prime minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip May

Geoff Pugh For The Telegraph / Getty Images

Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen and his wife, Doris Van Der Bellen

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

James Marape, prime minister of Papua New Guinea

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Frank Augstein / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband, Hugh O'Leary

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Stefan Rousseau / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Halimah Yacob, president of Singapore, and first gentleman Mohamad Abdullah Alhabshee

Jonathan Hordle / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan

Gareth Fuller / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly

Jonathan Hordle / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dame Susan Dougan, governor of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Stefan Rousseau / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife, Diana

Pool New / Reuters

Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and Prince Radu of Romania with former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cheriec

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Edward David Burt, premier of Bermuda

Pool New / Reuters

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson

Dominic Lipinski / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Chip Somodevilla / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pool New / Reuters

Samoan Head of State Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II

Chip Somodevilla / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

Pool New / Reuters

Australian Governor-General David Hurley with his wife, Linda Hurley

Pool New / Reuters

Alexander, Crown Prince of Yugoslavia and his wife Crown Princess Katherine Karadordevic

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Fijian Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Rosalinda Bueso Asfura

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Tuvaluan Prime Minister Kausea Natano

Kirsty O'Connor / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Note: This post will continue to be updated as photos from the state funeral are published on wire services.

Topics in this article