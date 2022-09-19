All The Presidents, Monarchs, And World Leaders At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Note: This post will continue to be updated as photos from the state funeral are published on wire services.
World leaders, politicians, and royalty from around the globe gathered in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The monarch, who reigned for 70 years, died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.
The state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey with all due pomp and circumstance, followed by a procession through the streets, lined with hundreds of thousands of people.
Britain invited representatives from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations, according to Reuters. Among the countries not invited were Syria, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.
Due to the sheer number of world leaders invited, not all of them were photographed at the funeral itself — BuzzFeed News has also included photos of these public figures signing a book of condolence, at the Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, or meeting with members of the royal family before the funeral.
Here are the leaders who attended:
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden
Many dignitaries arrived at the funeral via shuttle bus in accordance with UK government guidance, but the Bidens arrived in a large motorcade.
Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
Italian President Sergio Mattarella
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
Juan Carlos I, former king of Spain
King Letsie III of Lesotho
The Netherlands' Princess Beatrix, King Willem-Alexander, and Queen Máxima
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro
Trinidad and Tobago's President Paula-Mae Weekes
Former UK prime minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha Cameron
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
President Sandra Mason of Barbados
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei, with Prince Abdul Mateen
Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and his wife, Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein
President of Kurdistan Region, Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg
South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa
Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and his wife Linda Ramkalawan
Solomon Islands Governor-General David Vunagi
Maltese President George Vella and first lady Miriam Vella
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou
Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Higgins
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo
Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog
Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan
Dame Froyla Tzalam, governor-general of Belize
Former British prime minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip May
Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen and his wife, Doris Van Der Bellen
James Marape, prime minister of Papua New Guinea
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband, Hugh O'Leary
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness
Halimah Yacob, president of Singapore, and first gentleman Mohamad Abdullah Alhabshee
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly
Dame Susan Dougan, governor of St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife, Diana
Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and Prince Radu of Romania with former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cheriec
Edward David Burt, premier of Bermuda
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson
Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Samoan Head of State Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol
Australian Governor-General David Hurley with his wife, Linda Hurley
Alexander, Crown Prince of Yugoslavia and his wife Crown Princess Katherine Karadordevic
Fijian Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Rosalinda Bueso Asfura
Tuvaluan Prime Minister Kausea Natano
Note: This post will continue to be updated as photos from the state funeral are published on wire services.