All The Presidents, Monarchs, And World Leaders At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

World leaders, politicians, and royalty from around the globe gathered in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The monarch, who reigned for 70 years, died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

The state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey with all due pomp and circumstance, followed by a procession through the streets, lined with hundreds of thousands of people.

Britain invited representatives from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations, according to Reuters. Among the countries not invited were Syria, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.

Due to the sheer number of world leaders invited, not all of them were photographed at the funeral itself — BuzzFeed News has also included photos of these public figures signing a book of condolence, at the Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, or meeting with members of the royal family before the funeral.

Here are the leaders who attended:

