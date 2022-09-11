Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Will Be Taken Care Of By Prince Andrew And Sarah, Duchess Of York

There's finally an answer to the question of who will take in Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Pembroke Welsh corgis: her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and former daughter-in-law Sarah, Duchess of York (aka Sarah Ferguson or "Fergie").



A source close to the duke confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Andrew and his ex-wife will be assuming care of the former Queen's two corgi pups, Muick and Sandy. The dogs will live with the divorced couple at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England. The duke and duchess gifted the dogs to the Queen in 2021.

The Queen maintained a friendship with Sarah even after her divorce from Andrew, the source said, and the two bonded over their love of walking dogs and riding horses. They would often walk the Queen's dogs together in Great Windsor Park.