Princess Eugenie Wore A Never-Seen-Before Tiara For Her Royal Wedding

She wore an emerald headpiece that belonged to her great-grandmother as her "something old."

By Ellie Hall

Last updated on October 12, 2018, at 12:53 p.m. ET

Posted on October 12, 2018, at 12:46 p.m. ET

Princess Eugenie of York married Jack Brooksbank on Friday wearing a BEAUTIFUL tiara from the royal family's collection.

Okay, yes, her dress — designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos — was gorgeous.

But just LOOK at this shiny, sparkly beauty!

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the tiara was lent to Princess Eugenie by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The stunning piece is known as the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara and once belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

It's made of "brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side."

The tiara was made by French jewelry house Boucheron in 1919 for Dame Margaret Greville, a society matron and philanthropist.

Margaret Greville photographed in 1900.
Margaret Greville photographed in 1900.

The emerald piece was made in the fashionable kokoshnik style, popularized by the Russian Imperial Court.

Greville left her impressive jewelry collection — including the kokoshnik tiara and the one pictured below— to then-Queen Elizabeth upon her death in 1942.

The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara worn by Princess Eugenie hasn't been seen on a royal head in recent memory.

But this piece, known simply as the Greville Tiara, is often worn by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

TL;DR: Princess Eugenie chose a gorgeous, historical, and somewhat unconventional tiara for her big day.

Here's to jewels! And the happy couple, of course.

