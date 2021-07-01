 Skip To Content
These Poignant Photos Show How Much Princess Diana Loved William And Harry

A look at Diana and her sons over the years.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 1, 2021, at 4:16 p.m. ET

Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on Thursday, which would have been her 60th birthday. She died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, when her sons were 15 and 12 years old. Here is a look back at Diana and her two sons over the years.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the piano in Kensington Palace Oct. 4, 1985.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana helping Prince William with a jigsaw puzzle in his playroom in Kensington Palace on Oct. 22, 1985.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princes William and Harry with their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the garden of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, on July 18, 1986.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince William on his pony at Highgrove on July 18, 1986.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana carries Prince Harry on her shoulders at Highgrove on July 18, 1986.


Kent Gavin / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Princes William and Harry with their mother in Majorca, Spain, on Aug. 12, 1986.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana steps off a royal flight with her sons at Aberdeen Airport on Aug. 16, 1986.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana With Prince William on her lap at polo on May 17, 1987.

Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry in Majorca, Spain, on Aug.10, 1987.

Julian Parker / UK Press via Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry play on the banks of the River Dee, near Balmoral Castle in Balmoral, Scotland, on Aug. 18, 1987.

Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales with her son Prince William on his brother Prince Harry's first day at nursery school in London on Sept. 1, 1987.

James Gray / James Gray/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Prince Harry is pictured on a pony with Princess Diana beside him on Dec. 31, 1987.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Harry sticks his tongue out at Trooping The Colour on June 11, 1988.

John Shelley Collection / Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, on holiday in Majorca, Spain, with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on Aug. 13, 1988.

Steve Back / Steve Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Princess Diana plays with Prince Harry during a holiday on Necker Island on Jan. 9, 1989.

Ron Bell / AP

Prince Harry and Prince William outside Wetherby School in Notting Hill on Sept. 1, 1989.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry on Necker Island on April 11, 1990.

Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, to visit Prince Charles on Sept. 4, 1990.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales with her two sons during a ski trip in Austria on April 10, 1991.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince William enjoy some refreshments at Windsor Great Park in Windsor, England, on June 1, 1991

Julian Parker / UK Press via Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, takes her sons to view Niagara Falls on Oct. 1, 1991.

Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales greets her sons on the deck of the yacht Britannia in Toronto, when they joined their parents on an official visit to Canada on Oct. 23, 1991.

Julian Parker / UK Press via Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Harry, on the Depth Charge ride at Thorpe Park, Theme Park, on April 18, 1992.

Julian Parker / UK Press via Getty Images

Diana, Princess Of Wales, and her sons visit an amusement park on April 13, 1993.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana, Princess Of Wales, with her sons at Hyde Park on May 7, 1995.

Antony Jones / UK Press via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales and her sons attend the VJ Day 50th anniversary celebrations in London on Aug. 19, 1995.

Anwar Hussein / WireImage

Prince William with Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry on the day he joined Eton on Sept. 6, 1995.

Tim Graham Picture Library / Getty Images

Princess Diana with her sons at William's confirmation ceremony on March 9, 1997.

Dominic Lipinski / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London, on July 1, 2021.


