The Royal Family Released A New Photo Of Princess Charlotte For Her 6th Birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have released a new photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte to mark her 6th birthday.

Like most of the pictures of the Cambridge children that are shared with the press, the photo was taken by Kate earlier this weekend at the family's home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.



Charlotte appears to be standing on a swing in the image, and the photo's background indicates that it's possibly the same swing from a photo the Cambridges shared in June to mark William's 38th birthday.