The British Royal Family Released New Photos Of Princess Charlotte For Her 5th Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.

Prince William and Kate Middleton (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) shared new photos of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Friday.

The little princess, who turns 5 on Saturday, is the second of the royal couple's three children and their only daughter. (Prince George is 6 and Prince Louis just turned 2.)

She was born on May 2, 2015, and named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in tribute to her great-grandmother and paternal grandmother.

