The British Royal Family Released New Photos Of Princess Charlotte For Her 5th Birthday

The photos show the little princess delivering food packages to people self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 1, 2020, at 6:22 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) shared new photos of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.

The little princess, who turns 5 on Saturday, is the second of the royal couple's three children and their only daughter. (Prince George is 6 and Prince Louis just turned 2.)

She was born on May 2, 2015, and named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in tribute to her great-grandmother and paternal grandmother.

Like most of the official pictures of the Cambridge children that have been released to the public, the four new photos were taken by Kate.

Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge / Via Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

The recent pictures show Charlotte packaging and delivering food to people self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge / Via Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

(In one of the snaps, you can see Kate taking the picture in the background!)

The Duchess Of Cambridge / The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensing

What a nice way to celebrate a birthday!

Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge



