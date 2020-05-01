The British Royal Family Released New Photos Of Princess Charlotte For Her 5th Birthday
The photos show the little princess delivering food packages to people self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince William and Kate Middleton (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) shared new photos of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Friday.
The little princess, who turns 5 on Saturday, is the second of the royal couple's three children and their only daughter. (Prince George is 6 and Prince Louis just turned 2.)
She was born on May 2, 2015, and named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in tribute to her great-grandmother and paternal grandmother.
Like most of the official pictures of the Cambridge children that have been released to the public, the four new photos were taken by Kate.
The recent pictures show Charlotte packaging and delivering food to people self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(In one of the snaps, you can see Kate taking the picture in the background!)
What a nice way to celebrate a birthday!
-
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.