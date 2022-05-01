The Royal Family Released New Photos Of Princess Charlotte For Her Birthday

The images show Charlotte and, in one snap, the princess with the family's dog.

By
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A smiling Princess Charlotte with her arms around a dog
HRH the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) have released three new photos of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her seventh birthday.

The images, taken by the duchess, show Charlotte and, in one image, Charlotte with the Cambridge family dog, a cocker spaniel named Orla. They were taken at the family's home in Norfolk, England, over a past bank holiday weekend.

A smiling Charlotte sitting in a field of grass and flowers
HRH the Duchess of Cambridge

Charlotte, born Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge on May 2, 2015, is fourth in line to the throne.

She is also the first princess in the history of the United Kingdom who is higher in the line of succession than a younger male sibling (in this case, her brother Prince Louis). This is thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which ended male-preference primogeniture in the British succession. This means that a royal child's sex no longer matters when it comes to what number they are in line to the throne — it's all about birth order.

Close-up of Charlotte sitting on grass
HRH the Duchess of Cambridge

Last year's birthday image showed Charlotte on a swing outside her family's home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

A headshot of Charlotte in a flowery top
HRH the Duchess of Cambridge

Like her brother Prince George, Charlotte attends Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken on multiple occasions about how they want their children to live normal lives despite being members of the royal family.


