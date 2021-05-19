Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant With Her First Child

This is The Royal Tea, BuzzFeed News' newsletter where you can get your royal family news and analysis, served piping hot. Sign up here .

Princess Beatrice of York is pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement.

Beatrice, 32, married Mapelli Mozzi, 37, on July 17, 2020, in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle.

The couple were originally scheduled to marry in the Chapel Royal of St. James Palace on May 29 last year, but were forced to cancel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their wedding in July was conducted according to the British government's COVID-19 regulations and was attended by a small group of family and friends, including the bride's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.