Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant With Her First Child

By Ellie Hall

Posted on May 19, 2021, at 9:57 a.m. ET

Princess Beatrice of York is pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement.

Beatrice, 32, married Mapelli Mozzi, 37, on July 17, 2020, in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle.

The couple were originally scheduled to marry in the Chapel Royal of St. James Palace on May 29 last year, but were forced to cancel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their wedding in July was conducted according to the British government's COVID-19 regulations and was attended by a small group of family and friends, including the bride's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Queen's son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York (aka Sarah Ferguson or “Fergie”).

Beatrice, currently the 10th in line to the British throne, has a full-time job as the vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software company.

Mapelli Mozzi, nicknamed “Edo,” is a millionaire real estate developer. He also is technically a royal himself as he’s an Italian count, a member of the now-deposed Italian royal family, the House of Savoy.

He has a child with his former partner, American architect Dara Huang, a son named Christopher, nicknamed “Wolfie," who was born in 2016.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi's child is expected to be born "in autumn of this year," according to the Palace's statement. The child will be the 11th in line to the throne.

Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank recently welcomed their own child: a boy named August Philip Hawke.

