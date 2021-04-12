 Skip To Content
Prince William Said He Misses His Grandfather, But "He Would Want Us To Get On With The Job"

By Ellie Hall

Posted on April 12, 2021, at 9:27 a.m. ET

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, released a statement Monday honoring the life and legacy of Prince Philip, who died last week, and remembering him as a public servant and as a grandfather.

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William said in a statement posted on Kensington Palace's social media accounts.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days," William said.

The picture William shared showed his grandfather riding in a carriage with William's oldest son, Prince George, who is third in line to the throne.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at the age of 99. His funeral will be held Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

William's brother, Prince Harry, will return from the US for the service, but his pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been advised by doctors not to fly.

In the statement, Prince William said he was grateful that his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, had so many years to get to know his grandfather.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor," William added.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation," he said. "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

