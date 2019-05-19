Prince William And Kate Middleton Just Shared Some New Family Photos And They're Adorable

LOOK HOW MUCH THESE ROYAL BABIES HAVE GROWN.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared new pictures of their little royal family on Sunday. Instagram: @mattporteous / Via Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

The six adorable snaps show the duke and duchess and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as they explored the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday afternoon.

The photos were taken to showcase the garden that Kate designed for the flower show. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

The exhibit, called the "Back to Nature Garden," is described in the Instagram caption as "a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature." The garden was designed by the Duchess of Cambridge and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects.

George, Charlotte, and Louis helped their mother and the designers put the garden together. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined

Per the caption, "Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the 'Back to Nature Garden'. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den."



William looks Peak Dad as he watches the newly-walking Louis run towards the camera.



“I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children," she said. "I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Based on these photos, the duchess should be proud of her beautiful family — and the garden too, of course.