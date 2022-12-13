Prince William And Princess Kate Shared Their 2022 Family Christmas Card

The Prince and Princess of Wales (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) on Tuesday released a new family photo that will be used for their official Christmas card.

The picture was taken earlier this year during a family vacation in Norfolk by one of the family's favorite photographers, Matt Porteous, and shows the royal parents and their three children: Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4.

It's been a year of many changes for the royal family. King Charles III made William and Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sept. 9 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (They had previously been known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.) Thanks to this change in titles, the royal couple's children are now known as Princes George and Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales.

The world has seen more of the Wales children in 2022 than we have in previous years. They participated in many public events during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.