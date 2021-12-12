Prince William And Kate Middleton Shared Their 2021 Family Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Friday released a new family portrait that will be used for their official Christmas card.

The image, taken while the family was on vacation in Jordan earlier this year, shows the royal parents and their three children: Prince George, 8; Princess Charlotte, 6; and Prince Louis, 3.

The Cambridges have shared a number of behind-the-scenes family moments with the public this year, most notably in a video that William and Kate posted on their official social media channels to celebrate their 10th anniversary.