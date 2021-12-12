 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Prince William And Kate Middleton Shared Their 2021 Family Christmas Card

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Shared Their 2021 Family Christmas Card

The picture was taken while the Cambridges vacationed in Jordan earlier this year.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 12, 2021, at 1:06 p.m. ET

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge / Via Handout

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Friday released a new family portrait that will be used for their official Christmas card.

The image, taken while the family was on vacation in Jordan earlier this year, shows the royal parents and their three children: Prince George, 8; Princess Charlotte, 6; and Prince Louis, 3.

The Cambridges have shared a number of behind-the-scenes family moments with the public this year, most notably in a video that William and Kate posted on their official social media channels to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Following the death of Prince Philip in April, William and Kate also shared never-before-seen family pictures of the Queen and her husband with their great-grandchildren.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.