Prince William And Kate Middleton Released Their Family Christmas Card And It's Adorable
These royal children are pretty cute.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, released their official family Christmas card picture and it's pretty darn cute. The picture shows the proud parents with their three children: Prince George, 7; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 2.
The image was taken by Matt Porteous, a photographer who has captured many official shots of the Cambridge family over the past few years, including their 2018 Christmas card picture.
Porteous wrote on his Instagram that it was "an honour" to take this year's Christmas portrait. "Capturing the fun and relaxed moments between such a wonderful family is always a true privilege," he said.
The Cambridge children have been seen by the public more in 2020 than in recent years.
The family of five made their red carpet debut Friday, attending a performance of Pantoland at the London Palladium along with a socially distanced audience of frontline workers.
In October, the Cambridges released a video of the royal children interviewing famed naturalist Sir David Attenborough, following a screening of his latest documentary at Kensington Palace.
And on March 26, the royal children joined the country in clapping for National Health Service workers at 8 p.m. — a national campaign that resulted in moving scenes around the country as applause rang out for medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
