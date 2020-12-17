Prince William And Kate Middleton Released Their Family Christmas Card And It's Adorable

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, released their official family Christmas card picture and it's pretty darn cute. The picture shows the proud parents with their three children: Prince George, 7; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 2.

The image was taken by Matt Porteous, a photographer who has captured many official shots of the Cambridge family over the past few years, including their 2018 Christmas card picture.

Porteous wrote on his Instagram that it was "an honour" to take this year's Christmas portrait. "Capturing the fun and relaxed moments between such a wonderful family is always a true privilege," he said.