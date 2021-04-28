Prince William And Kate Middleton Shared New Photos As They Celebrate 10 Years Of Marriage

Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, released new photos to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The images, taken earlier this week and posted to their official Instagram and Twitter accounts Wednesday, show the couple embracing outside of their home, Kensington Palace.

William and Kate met as college students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and dated for more than six years before announcing that they were engaged on Nov. 16, 2010.

"When I first met Kate I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there. But we ended up being friends for a while and that was a good foundation," William said in an interview they gave on the day their engagement was made public.

