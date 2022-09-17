William, Harry, And Queen Elizabeth's Other Grandchildren Stood Vigil At Her Lying-In-State

William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth II's six other grandchildren gathered Saturday afternoon at her lying-in-state at the Palace of Westminster to stand vigil around her coffin.

William and Harry — both military veterans — wore uniforms to honor their former commander-in-chief. William stood at the head of the coffin and Harry stood at its foot.

They were joined by Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall (Princess Anne's children); Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York (children of Prince Andrew, Duke of York); and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn (children of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex).