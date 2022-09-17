William, Harry, And Queen Elizabeth's Other Grandchildren Stood Vigil At Her Lying-In-State

William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth II's six other grandchildren gathered Saturday afternoon at her lying-in-state at the Palace of Westminster to stand vigil around her coffin.
William and Harry — both military veterans — wore uniforms to honor their former commander-in-chief. William stood at the head of the coffin and Harry stood at its foot.
They were joined by Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall (Princess Anne's children); Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York (children of Prince Andrew, Duke of York); and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn (children of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex).
The special grandchildren's vigil was announced Friday, following a controversy about the fact that Harry, who served 10 years in the British Army and concentrates much of his charity work on service members and veterans, was not allowed to wear his uniform during the Queen's funeral events.
Following public outcry when Andrew was allowed to wear his Navy uniform to stand vigil at the Queen's coffin alongside his siblings, the Palace announced that the grandchildren would also have a vigil. The Palace said that King Charles III personally requested that his sons be in military dress.
Before the vigil, Beatrice and Eugenie released a statement in honor of their "Grannie."
"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever," they said in a statement provided by Buckingham Palace. "The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are."