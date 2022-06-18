The Royal Family Released A New Photo Of Prince William And His Kids For Father's Day
The image was taken during a family vacation in Jordan in the autumn of 2021.
The royal family released a new image of Prince William and his children on Saturday to mark Father's Day. The picture shows the Duke of Cambridge — who will turn 40 on Tuesday — with Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
The picture was taken during a family vacation in Jordan in the autumn of 2021, Kensington Palace said.
The Cambridges' official 2021 Christmas card also featured an image of the family in Jordan, and it looks like the Father's Day photo is from the same day.
This is not the first time that the royal family has shared special images of the prince with his children for Father's Day. In 2020, William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) released an informal photo of the duke and their kids to mark the day.
A few days later, on William's birthday (June 21) the Cambridge's official social media account released two other photos from the same day. The pictures, taken by Kate, showed William, George, Charlotte, and Louis playing in the yard of their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.