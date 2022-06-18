The Royal Family Released A New Photo Of Prince William And His Kids For Father's Day

The royal family released a new image of Prince William and his children on Saturday to mark Father's Day. The picture shows the Duke of Cambridge — who will turn 40 on Tuesday — with Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The picture was taken during a family vacation in Jordan in the autumn of 2021, Kensington Palace said.

The Cambridges' official 2021 Christmas card also featured an image of the family in Jordan, and it looks like the Father's Day photo is from the same day.