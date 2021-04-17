The Moments And Details You Might Have Missed At Prince Philip's Funeral

The funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen's husband of 73 years, was held Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images

The funeral service for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was held Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle west of London. Philip, the Queen's husband of 73 years, died earlier this month at 99.

Here are moments from the funeral procession and remembrance ceremonies you might have missed:



Philip's horse-drawn carriage, or "trap," which he designed himself, was part of the funeral procession. AP

Philip's love of carriage-driving was widely known and even referenced by his grandson, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, in his statement about his grandfather's death. His hat, gloves, and whip were placed in the spot where the driver traditionally sits.

Before the ceremony, Philip's household staff joined members of the military in paying tribute to him. AP

The group appeared to include a variety of different men and women who worked in service to the duke.

Prince Charles, his son, was seen crying as he walked behind his father's coffin in the funeral procession to the chapel. Leon Neal / AP

The future king was not the only member of the family who was visibly emotional during the procession and service. Charles's sister-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, removed her mask at one point during the ceremony to blow her nose and wipe her eyes.

Philip's private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, processed behind the members of the royal family with other long-serving members of the duke's staff. AP

He first began working for Philip in 2010.

Windsor Castle's flag was not flown at half mast, even though the UK is in a national period of mourning. AP

In a statement on Apr. 9, the College of Arms said that all flags must be flown at half-mast until 8 a.m. on the day after the funeral, with one exception: "When the Queen is present within a building or its precincts...the Royal Standard will be flown at full mast." You might remember that this particular issue about the Queen being in residence and flags not being at half-mast after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Philip's active duty Royal Navy service and associations with different branches of the military were prominent parts of the funeral. Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images, Pna Rota / Getty Images

Representatives from the Royal Navy; the Royal Marines, of which Philip was the Captain General for 64 years; the Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland; and the Royal Air Force lined the road along the procession

The funeral service's opening hymn, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save," is traditionally associated with the Royal Navy. At the service's conclusion, Royal Marines buglers played "The Last Post," a song which signals "that a soldier has gone to his final resting place," the Palace said in a statement. The buglers followed that with "Action Stations," a traditional Royal Navy bugle call. "This is traditionally an announcement that would be made on a naval warship to signify that all hands should go to battle stations, and was requested by His Royal Highness," the Palace said.

Philip chose all of the music for the service. AP

The first prelude, "Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele" ("Deck thyself, my soul, with gladness") appeared to be a nod to his German heritage. Another song that was performed, "Jubilate in C," by Benjamin Britten, was specially commissioned by Philip to be performed in St. George's Chapel. The version of Psalm 104 that was sung by the small choir was also written at Philip's request by composer William Lovelady.

The members of the royal family didn't sing during the service. Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

In a statement Friday, the Palace confirmed that no congregational singing would happen at the funeral "in line with government guidelines" due to COVID-19



St. George, the patron saint of England, was referenced several times. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

First, the funeral itself was held in St. George's Chapel. But there was also a reference to the patron saint of England in the service. Philip was a member of the United Kingdom's highest chivalric order, the Order of the Garter, which features St. George's cross on its coat of arms. In the service, the Dean of Windsor, the register of the order, asked for a blessing from God, "who didst give to thy servant St. George grace to lay aside the fear of man, and to be faithful even unto death." The references to the saint are particularly appropriate, as legend says that he was a Roman soldier, and Philip, a military man, was born as a member of the Greek royal family.

The duke's love of the sea and oceanic symbolism was a recurring theme in the funeral service. George Silk / The LIFE Picture Collection via

"Eternal Father, Strong To Save," asks God to "Hear us when we cry to thee / For those in peril on the sea." The first reading, or lesson, from the book of Ecclesiasticus was about the belief in God's power in creating the world, particularly the seas: "By the power of his thought [God] tamed the deep and planted it with islands. Those who sail the sea tell stories of its dangers, which astonish all who hear them; in it are strange and wonderful creatures, all kinds of living things and huge sea monsters." Psalm 104 praises God for giving riches "to the sea so great and wide" and describes the ocean as the earth's "robe." And one of the final prayers asked God to "Grant unto [Philip] the assurance of thine ancient promise that thou wilt ever be with those who go down to the sea in ships and occupy their business in great waters."

There was no visible tension between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his other family members during the ceremonies. AP