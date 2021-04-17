The Royal Family Is Attending Prince Philip's Funeral Amid COVID Restrictions

Britain's royal family gathered Saturday for the funeral of the Queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Due to the UK's COVID-19 regulations, only 30 people were allowed to attend the ceremony, excluding members of the clergy and pallbearers. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. In the week since his death, members of the royal family have shared photos and other remembrances of his life and legacy, as husband to the sovereign and as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Funeral attendees not only included those family members but some of his relatives from his own German and Greek natal family, such as his great-nephews Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden.

Adrian Dennis / Getty Images A general view shows armed forces taking their positions in the quadrangle ahead of the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is the only one of Philip's grandchildren who will be attending the funeral without a spouse (Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, divorced in 2020). His wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with the couple's second child and was denied clearance to fly to the UK by her physician. A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Meghan will be watching the funeral from the couple’s home in Montecito, Calif. with son Archie, Philip’s great-grandchild. The Palace said that the funeral will be carried out "according to the wishes" of the duke, who had a hand in planning the procession in ceremony. Among other details, his coffin will be transported to St. George's Chapel in a Land Rover that he helped design before his death.

The Royal Family / YouTube

Nine members of the royal family walked behind the Land Rover in a funeral procession as the coffin was carried to the church. Leading the way were the Queen and Philip's eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, directly followed by siblings Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Philip's grandsons were next in line in the procession: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Anne's son Peter Phillips; and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and Philip's nephew David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon (Princess Margaret's son) walked behind the grandsons.