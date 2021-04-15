Here's Who Will Be Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

Buckingham Palace released the names of the 30 people who will be attending Prince Philip's funeral and additional details about the service in a press advisory Thursday.

The funeral will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. local time in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. There will be a small ceremonial procession behind the vehicle carrying the coffin — which the Duke of Edinburgh helped design, the Palace said — before the service begins.

Philip's eldest two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, will lead the procession, followed by their siblings Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Philip's grandsons Prince William (aka the Duke of Cambridge), Prince Harry (aka the Duke of Sussex), and Peter Phillips will follow them. The final members of the procession will be Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and Philip's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen will obviously be present at the funeral for her husband of 73 years, as will their four children, but many other members of the royal family will not be able to attend. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be there, a spokesperson for Downing Street said, to allow "as many family members as possible” to be present at the service.



Here are the 30 people who will be attending the funeral: