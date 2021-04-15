 Skip To Content
Here's Who Will Be Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

Due the UK's COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people will be able to attend.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 15, 2021, at 12:31 p.m. ET

Posted on April 15, 2021, at 12:17 p.m. ET

Handout / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace released the names of the 30 people who will be attending Prince Philip's funeral and additional details about the service in a press advisory Thursday.

The funeral will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. local time in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. There will be a small ceremonial procession behind the vehicle carrying the coffin — which the Duke of Edinburgh helped design, the Palace said — before the service begins.

Philip's eldest two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, will lead the procession, followed by their siblings Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Philip's grandsons Prince William (aka the Duke of Cambridge), Prince Harry (aka the Duke of Sussex), and Peter Phillips will follow them. The final members of the procession will be Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and Philip's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen will obviously be present at the funeral for her husband of 73 years, as will their four children, but many other members of the royal family will not be able to attend. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be there, a spokesperson for Downing Street said, to allow "as many family members as possible” to be present at the service.

Here are the 30 people who will be attending the funeral:

Queen Elizabeth II

Peter Nicholls / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Pool / Getty Images

Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Andrew

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Darren Staples / Getty Images

Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn

Steve Parsons / Getty Images, Pool / WireImage

Louise and James are Philip's grandchildren.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Harry

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with the couple's second child and was not given clearance from her physician to travel to the UK for the funeral.

Peter Phillips

Getty Images

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Uk Press Pool / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie of York and husband Jack Brooksbank

Getty Images

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon

Dave Benett / Getty Images

David is Philip's nephew, the child of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret.

Lady Sarah Chatto and husband Daniel Chatto

David M. Benett / Getty Images

Sarah is Philip's niece, the child of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

Stefan Rousseau / Getty Images

Edward is the Queen's first cousin.

Princess Alexandra, the Honorable Lady Ogilvy

Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

Alexandra is the Queen's first cousin and Philip's first cousin once removed.

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

Phillip and Bernhard are Philip's great-nephews.

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Getty Images

Donatus is Philip's distant cousin.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester

Daniel Leal-Olivas / Getty Images

Richard is the Queen's first cousin.

Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Getty Images

Penny was Philip's close friend.



