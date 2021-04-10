Prince Harry Will Attend His Grandfather Prince Philip's Funeral Without Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 7, 2019 in London, England.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in the UK on April 17 without Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, a spokesperson said.

Meghan, who is pregnant, did not receive medical clearance from her doctor to travel, the spokesperson said.

The funeral will take place next Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to the Palace. Thirty family members will attend the funeral as guests in accordance with the government's COVID-19 guidelines, the BBC reported.

The duke died "peacefully" Friday at the age of 99, the royal family said.



“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Charles addressed the public on Saturday, saying he and his family "miss my father enormously" and that they are "deeply touched" by people around the world who shared their loss.

"My dear papa was a very special person, who above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him," Charles said.

On Friday, the College of Arms said that Philip would not have the state funeral or lying-in-state, "in line with custom and His Royal Highnesses's wishes."



Harry and Meghan have not lived in the United Kingdom for more than a year now, following their announcement in January 2020 that they were "stepping back" as working members of the royal family.



The Sussexes currently live in Montecito, Calif., but have a home — Frogmore Cottage — on the ground of Windsor Castle, which they bought outright in September after reimbursing the UK government the £2.4 million taxpayers paid for its renovations.