Outstanding Pictures Of Prince Louis From The First Day Of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend celebrations began on Thursday with Trooping the Colour, the annual military parade held in honor of the monarch's birthday.

And although many members of the royal family participated in the parade and the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, there was one royal who absolutely stole the show.

His name? Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

The 4-year-old prince is the youngest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton).

He did a great job waving as he and his older siblings, 8-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, made their Trooping the Colour carriage debuts.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 2, 2022, in London.

But the little prince really stole the show when the working members of the royal family moved to the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the military planes fly overhead in honor of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Members of the royal family on the balcony during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

Louis had some really over-the-top reactions to the military flyovers.

So intense were his reactions, that big siblings Charlotte and George were giving him sideways looks for his antics.

Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

Kate then went into Mom Mode when the little prince began pulling faces.

Prince Louis of Cambridge pulls a face as he watches the RAF flypast with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022, in London.

It was all too much.

Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Louis; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; and Prince George during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

Louis was clearly no longer interested in anything that was happening.

Prince Louis of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

But then the Queen noticed her great-grandson's distress.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

And struck up what looked like a delightful conversation.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch the Platinum Jubilee flypast on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Louis; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

Louis ended his balcony appearance by adding his own little dance as the national anthem, "God Save The Queen," was played.

Prince Louis: fifth in line to the throne, but the first-place winner of memes.

Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.