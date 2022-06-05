Prince Louis Had A Great Time At The Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The 4-year-old prince once again stole the show.

Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England

Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge once again stole the show on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 4-year-old prince's reactions and hijinks as he and the other members of his family watched the Platinum Pageant outside of Buckingham Palace delighted the internet.

At the beginning, cameras captured Mike Tindall, husband of Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall, warning the little prince that he was being watched.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mike Tindall and Prince Louis of Cambridge speak ahead the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

Nonetheless, much like at the military flypast on Friday, he soon began to act like, well, a regular 4-year-old.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (R) watch the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

He showed off some dance moves.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

He appeared at one point to try to take a closer look at one of the parade floats.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

He also got a little bit cheeky.

(L-R) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

To be fair, it was a really long time to be sitting for someone his age.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) and her son Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge (R) waves as they react during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022

Mike Tindall, Victoria Starmer, Mia Tindall, (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge wait ahead of the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

But he did get a little bit of reading in.

Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge reads the program during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

And checked out some stuff with his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton).

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge points with Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

At one point he went to visit his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on Prince Charles, Prince of Wales lap during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

And seemed to have a great time.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laughs with Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

Through it all, Kate was in PEAK MOM MODE.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) and her son Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge (R) react during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) is hugged by her son Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge (R) during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

At the end of the pageant, Louis went with his family to join his great-grandmother the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

(L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

Not a bad day for a little prince!

Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England