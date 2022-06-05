Prince Louis Had A Great Time At The Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge once again stole the show on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 4-year-old prince's reactions and hijinks as he and the other members of his family watched the Platinum Pageant outside of Buckingham Palace delighted the internet.

At the beginning, cameras captured Mike Tindall, husband of Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall, warning the little prince that he was being watched.