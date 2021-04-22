Prince William And Kate Middleton Released A New Photo Of Prince Louis For His Birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, released a new photo of their son Prince Louis of Cambridge on Thursday to mark his third birthday.

The pictures, taken by Kate “earlier this week,” show Louis on a bicycle “before he left for his first day of nursery [school].”

The little prince, who turns 3 on Friday, is the youngest of the royal couple’s three children — Prince George is 7 and Princess Charlotte is 5.

The Cambridges traditionally release photos taken by Kate to mark the birthdays of their children. Last year, Louis’s birthday images showed him working on an art project.