Prince William And Kate Middleton Released A New Photo Of Prince Louis For His Birthday
The little prince, the Cambridges’ third child, turns 3 on Friday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, released a new photo of their son Prince Louis of Cambridge on Thursday to mark his third birthday.
The pictures, taken by Kate “earlier this week,” show Louis on a bicycle “before he left for his first day of nursery [school].”
The little prince, who turns 3 on Friday, is the youngest of the royal couple’s three children — Prince George is 7 and Princess Charlotte is 5.
The Cambridges traditionally release photos taken by Kate to mark the birthdays of their children. Last year, Louis’s birthday images showed him working on an art project.
Indeed, the public saw more of the Cambridge children in 2020 than in any previous year.
Will and Kate released an official video of George, Charlotte, and Louis participating in a national “Clap for Carers” event to honor National Health Service workers.
The children also appeared with their parents in the BBC’s “Big Night In” telethon to raise money for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The little royals also walked their first red carpet before attending a special Christmas pantomime show for essential workers and their families.
-
Ellie Hall is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.