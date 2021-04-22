 Skip To Content
Prince William And Kate Middleton Released A New Photo Of Prince Louis For His Birthday

The little prince, the Cambridges’ third child, turns 3 on Friday.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 22, 2021, at 5:50 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, released a new photo of their son Prince Louis of Cambridge on Thursday to mark his third birthday.

The pictures, taken by Kate “earlier this week,” show Louis on a bicycle “before he left for his first day of nursery [school].”

The little prince, who turns 3 on Friday, is the youngest of the royal couple’s three children — Prince George is 7 and Princess Charlotte is 5.

The Cambridges traditionally release photos taken by Kate to mark the birthdays of their children. Last year, Louis’s birthday images showed him working on an art project.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨 We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.

Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

Indeed, the public saw more of the Cambridge children in 2020 than in any previous year.

Will and Kate released an official video of George, Charlotte, and Louis participating in a national “Clap for Carers” event to honor National Health Service workers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS

Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

The children also appeared with their parents in the BBC’s “Big Night In” telethon to raise money for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comic Relief / BBC Children in Need/Comic Relie

The little royals also walked their first red carpet before attending a special Christmas pantomime show for essential workers and their families.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images


