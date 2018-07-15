BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Official Prince Louis Royal Christening Photos Are Here And OMG

news

The Official Prince Louis Royal Christening Photos Are Here And OMG

ROYAL FAMILY. ROYAL BABIES. AUNTIE MEGHAN.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 16, 2018, at 5:20 a.m. ET

Posted on July 15, 2018, at 6:29 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, the royals celebrated the christening of the new royal baby, Prince Louis of Cambridge, last week.

Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images

On Sunday night, the official christening portraits dropped, and they're extremely adorable.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

OH YES, DID I MENTION THAT THESE ARE THE FIRST OFFICIAL NONWEDDING FAMILY PHOTOGRAPHS WITH HRH THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX, AKA MEGHAN MARKLE?!?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

Look at this lovely family of five!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kensingtonroyal
ADVERTISEMENT

And this extremely proud mother of three!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

And wait, because if you thought these were cute, just wait until you see the one they put out on Monday...

😃

Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT