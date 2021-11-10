Prince Harry Accused The UK Press Of Amplifying Twitter Trolls And Hate Accounts

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

In a panel discussion with Wired on Wednesday, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, blasted social media networks for not taking action against accounts that spread hate and misinformation, and accused the UK media of amplifying “gossip” from bad actors online.

“Perhaps the most troubling part of this is the number of British journalists interacting with and amplifying the hate and the lies, but they regurgitate these lies as truth,” he said.

Prince Harry went on to discuss “Megxit,” which was widely adopted after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020, calling the phrase “misogynistic.”

“It was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media,” he said. “But it began with a troll.”

The duke made these comments hours after the publication of a new report showing that a number of prominent royal commentators have interacted with and boosted the messages of Twitter accounts dedicated to spreading negative and often hateful content and conspiracy theories about him and his wife.

Twitter analytic service Bot Sentinel released data on Tuesday showing how a number of “royal experts,” who often appear in print and on television programs commenting on the royal family, have amplified accounts dedicated to making anti-Sussex posts. Last month, Bot Sentinel reported that a concentrated set of Twitter users drive 70% of the hate content targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Bot Sentinel CEO Christopher Bouzy told BuzzFeed News that he and his team chose to analyze the accounts of 10 royal reporters and commentators based on whom the core anti-Meghan-and-Harry accounts followed.

“It’s our opinion that several of the most well-known and active hate accounts were actively targeting journalists and royal commentators to boost their visibility and amplify their hate campaign, and in some cases, they were successful.”

Specifically, the hate accounts were successful in boosting their own profiles in the case of two of the ten royal experts analyzed in the report. The Bot Sentinel analysis found that seven of the remaining royal experts’ interactions with the anti-Meghan-and-Harry accounts were “inconsequential,” limited to replies and other communications wherein the experts did not use their own accounts to amplify hateful profiles or false narratives. (The analysis found that one out of the ten royal experts had no Twitter interactions with any of the hate accounts.)

Royal commentators are distinct from royal reporters, who are employed by news outlets and, for the most part, participate in the official Palace-coordinated press system known as the royal rota. Instead, royal commentators are hired to appear on television programs and be quoted in print outlets to provide their analysis on royal events. The royal commentator industry includes former Palace employees, such as chefs, butlers, and press secretaries, as well as public relations experts, historians, erstwhile royal biographers, and magazine editors.

“[The UK media have] successfully turned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip with devastating consequences,” Harry said during the Wired panel.