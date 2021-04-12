Prince Harry Remembered His Grandfather In A Statement Honoring His "Service, Honor And Great Humor"

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, honored his grandfather Prince Philip in a statement Monday celebrating his years of devotion to the Queen and his personal charm.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry said.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at the age of 99. His funeral will be held Saturday, although according to COVID-19 protocols, only 30 people can attend.

A spokesperson for Harry and his wife Meghan Markle (aka the Duchess of Sussex) confirmed that Harry flew to the UK over the weekend and is currently quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, their home on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, a daughter, was not given clearance from her physician to travel.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke," Harry said. "But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Harry ended the statement with “Per Mare, Per Terram," the motto of the Royal Marines.

The duke, who served 10 years in the army and deployed in Afghanistan, took over the ceremonial position of Captain General Royal Marines from his grandfather Philip in 2017, but was forced to relinquish it when he formally "stepped back" as a working member of the royal family.

