Prince Harry Lays Out His Grievances Against The Media In “Spare,” And He Gets Specific

In his memoir Spare, published Tuesday, Prince Harry unleashes the bulk of his fury on the media, painting the press as the chief villain of his royal life. The media — particularly the British media — are described as agents of destruction, wreaking havoc on his mental health, romantic relationships, and even his relationships with members of his family.

The British press’s treatment of his wife Meghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex) was particularly painful, he writes.

“My own countrymen and countrywomen, I said, showing such contempt, such vile disrespect to the woman I loved,” he writes. “Sure, the press had been cruel to me through the years, but that was different. I was born into it. And sometimes I’d asked for it, brought it on myself. But this woman has done nothing to deserve such cruelty. And whenever I complained about it, privately or publicly, people just rolled their eyes. They said I was whinging, said I only pretended to want privacy, and Meg was pretending as well.”

In a scene toward the end of the book, while describing a tense meeting with his father and brother after his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17, 2021, Harry blames the media for the breakdown of their relationship.

“How lost we are, I thought. How far we’ve strayed. How much damage has been done to our love, our bond, and why? All because a dreadful mob of dweebs and crones and cut-rate criminals and clinically diagnosable sadists along Fleet Street feel the need to get their jollies and plump their profits — and work out their personal issues — by tormenting one very large, very ancient, very dysfunctional family.”

But Harry doesn’t just limit himself to attacking the media industry — in Spare, he specifically calls out certain individuals. Although he doesn’t identify everyone by name, many of his descriptions make it easy to connect the dots.

BuzzFeed News reached out for comment to the reporters, commentators, and editors either described or mentioned by name in Spare to see how they felt about their inclusion in what has become the fastest-selling nonfiction book in publisher Penguin Random House’s history.