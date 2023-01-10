In His Memoir, Harry Says Charles And Camilla’s Media Team Gave The Press The Story About Prince William Allegedly Having An Affair

“Who could’ve planted such a thing? Who could’ve leaked it to the press in the first place? Who?” Harry writes. “We went around and around. The list of suspects became vanishingly small.”

“Finally, finally, Willy leaned back and conceded that, ahem, while [Harry and Meghan] had been on tour in Australia, he and Kate had gone to dinner with Pa and Camilla… and, alas, he said sheepishly, he might’ve let it slip that there’d been strife between [the Sussexes and the Cambridges]…”

“I put a hand over my face. Meg froze. A heavy silence fell. So now we knew. I told Willy: You… of all people… should’ve known… He nodded. He knew.”

A year later, Harry writes, it was William’s turn to be the victim of a story that he and his brother believed originated in Charles and Camilla’s press offices.

“Towards the end of April 2019, days before Meg was due to give birth, Willy rang,” Harry writes. “Something had happened between him and Pa and Camilla. I couldn’t get the whole story, he was talking too fast, and was way too upset. He was seething actually. I gathered that Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it anymore. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile. They’ve done this to me for the last time. I got it. They’d done the same to me and Meg as well.”

In April 2019, there was one particularly damaging story that was circulating on gossip blogs, and going viral on Twitter: William allegedly cheated on Kate. The rumor began with a story in the Sun, published March 22, 2019 , claiming that Kate had a “falling out” with a “rural rival” named Rose Hanbury (aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley). This story — which has now been scrubbed from Sun’s website — was followed by a Daily Mail piece published two days later claiming that the piece was false and that both Rose and Kate were considering legal action. Reading between the lines, people began to suspect that this was the UK press's way of hinting that William and Rose had been romantically involved.