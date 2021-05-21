Prince Harry Told Oprah That Meeting Meghan Markle Made Him Realize He Had To "Fix Himself"

In the new Apple TV docuseries produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry (aka the Duke of Sussex), the sixth-in-line to the British throne said that meeting his future wife Meghan Markle made him realize he had to confront his childhood trauma, particularly the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"I saw GPs, I saw doctors, I saw therapists, I saw alternative therapists, I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan," he said in the series The Me You Can’t See when asked about what prompted him to seek help and take his mental health seriously. "I knew that if I didn’t do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

"I quickly established that if this relationship was going to work, than I was going to have to deal with my past, because there was anger there," he added. "And it wasn’t anger at her, it was just anger and she recognized it. She saw it.

"So how do I fix this? And it was a case of, ‘You need to go back to the past, back to the point of trauma, deal with it, process it, and then move forward."

The docuseries, which premieres Friday on the Apple TV+, has been in the works since April 2019, when Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Oprah were joining forces to create the series and build on his "long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve."

