Here's Everything That Happened At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
Here’s everything you need to know about what went down at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on Saturday.
It happened! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married and there was a lot to take in. But don't worry, we're here to break it all down and catch you up.
First the official:
Prince Harry, aka Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, 33, and Rachel Meghan Markle, 36, were married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday at 12 p.m.
On Saturday morning before the wedding, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their marriage.
The wedding guests started to arrive bright and early.
Amal Clooney particularly killed it. And we've got a complete list of celebs here.
Of course, the members of the royal family were also decked out. And we've got all their looks here.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of Meghan's ADORABLE group of bridesmaids and page boys.
And we saw Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge, for the first time since she gave birth to Prince Louis a month ago.
AND THEN IT WAS TIME FOR THE BIG MOMENT: Meghan Markle debuted her wedding dress! We've got the big moment covered here.
Meghan also wore a gorgeous heirloom tiara that was loaned to her by the queen.
And then the ceremony got underway.
People were also celebrating how the wedding was a beautiful display of black excellence.
After the ceremony, on the steps of St. George's Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first kiss as husband and wife.
Soon after, Kensington Palace changed its Twitter profile picture to include Meghan.
And the happily married couple rode off in a carriage as adoring fans looked on.
Later, the newlyweds headed off to their evening reception and Meghan showed off her stunning second wedding dress — a bespoke gown by Stella McCartney.
Meghan also showed off a beautiful aquamarine ring that belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
Now let's get to the fun stuff:
Of course, people didn't hold back on Twitter. Here's 19 Tweets that perfectly summed up the wedding.
Also, Prince Harry's ex went to the wedding and her facial expression became a meme because of course.
Feeling nostalgic?
And there you have it. We'll post updates here as more unfolds!
100 Years Of Royal Weddings: The Crown IRL
