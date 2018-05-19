BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's Everything That Happened At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

news / theroyalwedding

Here's Everything That Happened At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Here’s everything you need to know about what went down at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on Saturday.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 19, 2018, at 5:43 p.m. ET

Posted on May 19, 2018, at 12:42 p.m. ET

It happened! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married and there was a lot to take in. But don't worry, we're here to break it all down and catch you up.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

First the official:

Prince Harry, aka Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, 33, and Rachel Meghan Markle, 36, were married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday at 12 p.m.

On Saturday morning before the wedding, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding guests started to arrive bright and early.

PA

Amal Clooney particularly killed it. And we've got a complete list of celebs here.

PA

Of course, the members of the royal family were also decked out. And we've got all their looks here.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of Meghan's ADORABLE group of bridesmaids and page boys.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

And we saw Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge, for the first time since she gave birth to Prince Louis a month ago.

Jane Barlow / AFP / Getty Images

AND THEN IT WAS TIME FOR THE BIG MOMENT: Meghan Markle debuted her wedding dress! We've got the big moment covered here.

Danny Lawson / AFP / Getty Images

Meghan also wore a gorgeous heirloom tiara that was loaned to her by the queen.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry said "You look amazing" when he saw Meghan for the first time on their wedding day.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BBC / screencapture

And then the ceremony got underway.

For starters, here's every single adorable thing that happened at the wedding.

PA

And people think this American bishop totally stole the show.

Owen Humphreys / WPA Rota
ADVERTISEMENT

(Here's the full text of his sermon.)

People were also celebrating how the wedding was a beautiful display of black excellence.

Twitter

After the ceremony, on the steps of St. George's Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BBC / screencapture

Soon after, Kensington Palace changed its Twitter profile picture to include Meghan.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the happily married couple rode off in a carriage as adoring fans looked on.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Later, the newlyweds headed off to their evening reception and Meghan showed off her stunning second wedding dress — a bespoke gown by Stella McCartney.

Steve Parsons / AFP / Getty Images

Meghan also showed off a beautiful aquamarine ring that belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images / Tim Graham / Getty Images

Now let's get to the fun stuff:

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, people didn't hold back on Twitter. Here's 19 Tweets that perfectly summed up the wedding.

Gareth Fuller / PA Wire/PA Images

Also, Prince Harry's ex went to the wedding and her facial expression became a meme because of course.

BBC / Screencap

Feeling nostalgic?

Here's what it was like growing up as Prince Harry.

Tim Graham / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

And look at all the wedding dresses these British royals wore over the past 100 years.

Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty Images / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

And there you have it. We'll post updates here as more unfolds!

100 Years Of Royal Weddings: The Crown IRL

buzzfeed.com

Here Are The Newspaper Front Pages From The Royal Wedding

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT