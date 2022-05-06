Prince Harry, Meghan, And Their Children Will Attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, will be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London next month, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday.

The family is "excited and honored" to participate in the celebrations, the spokesperson said.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in 2022, and events have been planned all across the United Kingdom in June to mark the milestone for the longest-reigning British monarch. She officially became Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.

The primary celebration of the Queen's 70-year-reign will be the Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend, from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. These four days have been made official bank holidays in the UK. Although the spokesperson declined to provide further information about the family's travel plans, it is likely that they will appear publicly at the Trooping the Colour on June 2 and the Epson Derby on June 4.

The Sussexes' decision to attend is particularly notable, as Harry is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against the British government to secure police protection for his family when they are in the UK.