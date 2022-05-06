Prince Harry, Meghan, And Their Children Will Attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The couple are "excited and honored," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, will be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London next month, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday.
The family is "excited and honored" to participate in the celebrations, the spokesperson said.
The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in 2022, and events have been planned all across the United Kingdom in June to mark the milestone for the longest-reigning British monarch. She officially became Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.
The primary celebration of the Queen's 70-year-reign will be the Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend, from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. These four days have been made official bank holidays in the UK. Although the spokesperson declined to provide further information about the family's travel plans, it is likely that they will appear publicly at the Trooping the Colour on June 2 and the Epson Derby on June 4.
The Sussexes' decision to attend is particularly notable, as Harry is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against the British government to secure police protection for his family when they are in the UK.
Harry and Meghan announced their plan to step back as working members of the royal family in January 2020 and moved to California with their son, Archie, in March of that year, shortly before the pandemic lockdowns began.
Tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family skyrocketed following the couple's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they made a series of shocking claims about their life as working royals. Among many other claims, Meghan said that she was suicidal when she was pregnant with her son and did not receive help from the institution. She also said that a member of Harry's immediate family questioned what color their child would be.
Shortly after the interview aired, the Queen released a rare personal statement saying that she was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."
"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
In April, Harry and Meghan saw the Queen at Windsor Castle for the first time since their exit from royal life en route to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, a Sussex spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.